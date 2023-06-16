DGS Capital Management LLC Has $351,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,690 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on V. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
