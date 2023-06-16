Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $22.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 79.38 and a beta of 1.40.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.57 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. Research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.44%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,066.67%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

