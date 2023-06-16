Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $406.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $383.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $407.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.