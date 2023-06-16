Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,631 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 3.8% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.26.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $105.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average of $106.31. The company has a market cap of $182.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

