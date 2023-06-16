Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 935 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 3.0% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $454.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $430.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $415.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $283.11 and a 52 week high of $456.58.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,311,252 shares of company stock valued at $500,628,978 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.