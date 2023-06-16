Voya Investment Management LLC Has $230.55 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 768,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.37% of AON worth $230,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AON by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AON by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in AON by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AON by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

AON Trading Up 2.5 %

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON opened at $331.06 on Friday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $338.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.02 and a 200-day moving average of $313.46. The stock has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

