Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Decreases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of EL opened at $199.41 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.05 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The company has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.03.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

