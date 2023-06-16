iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Orin Green Financial LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Orin Green Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.0% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.