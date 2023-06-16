67,710 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Acquired by Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 67,710 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,447,000. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 5.5% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $203.24 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

