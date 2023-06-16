Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $443.26 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $444.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.