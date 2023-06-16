Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 619,339 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,397,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 619,339 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.98% of Plug Power worth $215,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 39,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.48.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

