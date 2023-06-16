Voya Investment Management LLC Has $258.04 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,508,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,294 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $258,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after buying an additional 1,499,078 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,642,000 after buying an additional 521,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,658,000 after buying an additional 464,655 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $49,436,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $165.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.