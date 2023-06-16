Voya Investment Management LLC Takes $351.44 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 685,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,442,000. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Elevance Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $451.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $463.40 and its 200-day moving average is $479.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $428.87 and a 52 week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.60.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

