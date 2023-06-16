Bull Street Advisors LLC Purchases 425 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716,555 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 3.7 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

