Bull Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bull Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.7% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $220.97 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.14 and its 200 day moving average is $226.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

