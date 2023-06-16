Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.38. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.