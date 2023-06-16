Trust Investment Advisors Invests $1.43 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.4 %

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $292.61 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86. The firm has a market cap of $213.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

