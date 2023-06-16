Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,320 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.7 %
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
