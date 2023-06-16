Trust Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 33,658 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

