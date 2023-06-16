Rebalance LLC Takes $27.11 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 695,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,105,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.8% of Rebalance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VWO opened at $42.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36. The firm has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

