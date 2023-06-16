Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,278 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,278 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Price Performance

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $292.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $298.86. The stock has a market cap of $213.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

