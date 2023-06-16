Benin Management CORP Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Benin Management CORP lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,816 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $157.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.97 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The stock has a market cap of $424.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $67,366,882.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,945,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,668,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

