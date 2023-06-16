Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Buys Shares of 5,025 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.81 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.71.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.