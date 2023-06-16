Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Buys Shares of 5,025 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance
iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.81 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.71.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
