Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Sells $24,513.86 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $24,513.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,052.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Verint Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.82. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $51.01.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.15 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNT. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Verint Systems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Verint Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Further Reading

