LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.82 EPS.

LGIH has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $131.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.71. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $134.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGI Homes

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 137,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 32.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,094,000 after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 73.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 28,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,673,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.