Rebalance LLC Buys Shares of 690,832 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 690,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,980,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 5.9% of Rebalance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rebalance LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 920,965 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,077,000 after purchasing an additional 927,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $529,864,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $83.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day moving average is $84.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.