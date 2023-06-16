32,916 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Bought by Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,000. Crown Castle comprises about 2.1% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,230,979,000 after acquiring an additional 355,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,867,983,000 after purchasing an additional 445,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after buying an additional 203,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,927,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,811,000 after buying an additional 185,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,827,000 after buying an additional 3,258,264 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $116.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $184.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.39 and its 200-day moving average is $131.58.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

