Union Heritage Capital LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Union Heritage Capital LLC cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 1.9% of Union Heritage Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $295.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

