Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 4,447 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.6 %

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

NASDAQ HON opened at $203.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

