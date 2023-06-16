Callan Family Office LLC Invests $599,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $185.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.11 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

