Garde Capital Inc. Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $185.71 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.11 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.84.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

