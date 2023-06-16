Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $5.41 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Chelsea Counsel Co. lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.7% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $535.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $540.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $553.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

