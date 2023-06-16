Garde Capital Inc. Sells 652,936 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652,936 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,623,000. Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 76,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 279,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after buying an additional 26,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.75.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

