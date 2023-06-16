CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 99 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 1,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $445.27 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.70 and a twelve month high of $448.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $358.16 and its 200-day moving average is $335.31. The stock has a market cap of $197.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.22.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

