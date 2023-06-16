Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,395,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,307 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $264,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $428.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.84. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.