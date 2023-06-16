Lakewood Asset Management LLC Invests $255,000 in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,837 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 59.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at $806,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WGO opened at $65.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.20. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $70.53.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $866.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $408,158.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

