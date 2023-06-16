Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $13.80 Million in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 202,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,804,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 13.7% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 683.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

AVUS stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $75.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.67.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

