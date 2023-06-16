Lakewood Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

