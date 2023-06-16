Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,199,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 9.1% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $148.95 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

