Lakewood Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 348,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 328,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 24,999 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $478,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.57 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.58.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.