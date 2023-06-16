Lakewood Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,731 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000. Williams-Sonoma makes up about 1.4% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,903,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.69.

WSM opened at $127.26 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $176.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

