10,094 Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Purchased by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at $96,936,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $49,448,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 364,085 shares during the last quarter. Kinney Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $22,672,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK opened at $101.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.94. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.01 and a 52 week high of $137.41.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MHK. Loop Capital raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.08.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

