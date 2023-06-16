7,319 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.7 %

Citigroup stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.79.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

