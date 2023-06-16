Lakewood Asset Management LLC Invests $496,000 in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $409,603,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $521,017,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 470.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,945,000 after buying an additional 2,138,837 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NTR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC lowered their target price on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $102.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.79 and its 200-day moving average is $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

