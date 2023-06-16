Lakewood Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 33,019 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000. Carrier Global makes up approximately 1.1% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.87.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $46.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

