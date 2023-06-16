Lakewood Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $454.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $415.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.11 and a 1 year high of $456.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,311,252 shares of company stock valued at $500,628,978 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

