Lakewood Asset Management LLC Invests $924,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 567.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

