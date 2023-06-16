Lakewood Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 232,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 95,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of OSBC opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.40 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 17.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OSBC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

