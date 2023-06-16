Lakewood Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 9.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Comerica by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 119.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Stock Up 3.5 %

CMA opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.65. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $87.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

