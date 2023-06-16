Lakewood Asset Management LLC Invests $910,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in American International Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,646,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $420,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American International Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,281,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,024,000 after purchasing an additional 273,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,187,000 after buying an additional 63,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Stock Up 2.0 %

AIG stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

